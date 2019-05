Designs have been released of a rebuilt Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris - with the addition of a rooftop pool.

But architecture purists shouldn't get too wound up just yet, the designs are the work of Swedish firm that wishes to draw attention to Notre-Dame as a public space and have so far not been submitted to the French government.

The artist's impression of the rooftop pool. Photo: UMA

Ulf Mejergren Architects, based in Stockholm, said the designs were intended to show the "publicness" of the cathedral.

"A cathedral is in our opinion not an isolated island in the urban fabric, it belongs to the city and to the people," the studio told World Architecture.

Since the devastating fire that ripped through the cathedral on April 15th, severely damaging the roof and destroying the spire, the subject of repairs has become a controversial one.

Some want the cathedral restored to exactly how it looked before, while others think the restoration should marry together the old and the new. (CLICK HERE to see a selection of the ideas)

The French government has launched an international competition so architects can submit their ideas, and some suggestions received so far include a rooftop garden, an 'endless' spire of light and a roof made of crystal.

However the French government has promised that the people will be consulted.

"The French will be able to express themselves, and then we'll see which decision (will be taken) and how Notre-Dame will be restored," culture minister Frank Riester told LCI television.

But traditionalists can take comfort from the fact that an image that has been circulating of Notre-Dame rebuilt with a multi-storey car park on top is just a joke.

Although anyone who has ever tried to find a parking space in central Paris might warm to that idea.