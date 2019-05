From a rooftop greenhouse to a roof entirely in stained glass and a spire made of light, architects from around the world have been letting their creativity run wild with the task of rebuilding Notre-Dame's burned out roof.

The roof and spire of the Paris landmark were destroyed in the blaze on April 15, with the cause still under investigation.

And although the government will have the final say, the French people will be consulted about the designs, promised Culture Minister Franck Riester.

"The French will be able to express themselves, and then we'll see which decision (will be taken) and how Notre-Dame will be restored," Riester told LCI television.

A YouGov poll released this week found that 54 percent of respondents wanted the cathedral rebuilt exactly as it was, including the spire and the intricate "forest" of huge oak beams supporting the lead roof.

Only a quarter supported the idea that the rebuilding should include a modern "architectural gesture", while a further 21 percent had no opinion.

Here are seven of the most unusual designs:

The Slovakian studio Vizum Atelier's design features a seemingly endless spire to replace the one that collapsed. The spire would be a white peak extended at night by an almost infinite light beam.

"In the Gothic era, builders tried to reach the sky. It's up to us to do it," poetically proclaim the architects.

São Paulo-based architecture practice AJ6 Studio imagines Notre-Dame being rebuilt with a roof and spire made almost entirely from stained glass.

"In gothic there is the connection of the earth to the sky, and inside the cathedral, the natural illumination multiplies in colours through the filter of the cover in stained glass," explained Alexandre Fantozzi, creative partner at the studio.

Russian architect Alexander Nerovnya has suggested a more traditional spire - but a roof made entirely of glass.

"When people come to see the cathedral they will feel a powerful connection to the history seeing the ancient and the modern parts together," explained Nerovnya.

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has proposed perhaps the most controversial design - a permanent reminder of the moment flames engulfed the spire.

He said: "Some say that we should rebuild the spire as it was originally. Others say that we should design a new one. So, let’s build a new one as it was... on the day of the fire."

In a nod to the cathedral's fragility, Italian architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas have suggested a roof and spire made of Baccarat crystal, which would be lit up at night.

French architect David Deroo says he has tried to balance the historic and the modern with this design which he wants to celebrate Notre-Dame's timeless quality. His design shows a modernised version of the roof and the spire, that nevertheless retains much of the original form of the structure.

Probably the most left-field design has come from a Cyprus-based architects collective called Kiss The Architect. Their design suggests rebuilding the spire with an eclectic mix of arches and balls wrapped around a central staircase.

Some of the other designs that have been submitted include the creation of a rooftop 'rainforest' or a giant conservatory on top of the building, with a glass roof and planted inside with trees, plants and flowers.

Culture minister Reister added: "In general, when cathedrals are restored, new elements are added. So why not have an architectural gesture allowing us to say there was a before and after, and we don't pretend as if nothing happened?"

"But everything will be done with consultations, and nothing will be done behind people's backs," he said.