Carte vitale: How much will dental and eye care appointments cost me?

Dentist appointments

Helpfully dentist appointments are reimbursed in exactly the same way as appointments with GPs, which means you will receive 70 percent back from the French State on the cost of your consultation.

Like doctors, dentists in France work under two sectors - sector one dentists mostly charge the standard €23 apart from in exceptional circumstances, while sector two dentists are entitled to charge more, and you will not get refunds for any amount over the €23 minimum.

That means that in most cases you will receive €16.10 back from the French State for your appointment.

You can check which sector a dentist works under on the official site of France's state health insurance ameli.fr and it will also be listed if you are booking an appointment through the Doctolib app

Unlike when you visit other specialists you do not need to a referral from your registered GP first to get the 70 percent reimbursement (for more on that read here ) and you are free to consult a dentist at any time. Dental care