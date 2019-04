While the roads surrounding the immediate area were still closed off to members of the public, people crowded at every possible vantage point to take photos and discuss the horrifying blaze, with the smell of burning still in the air.

The daylight revealed the extent of the damage, with shards of stained glass from priceless medieval windows, and a gaping hole above the choir area where the spire crashed down.

"I'm very sad. I live in this arrondissement and Notre-Dame is part of my every day life. The cathedral is a great symbol of Paris and I used to visit every year with my mother," Julie told The Local.

"I am so sad. We will rebuild it but it will never be the same again. It was like a nightmare watching those images last night," another Parisian told me. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/b8VSLJbzKP — Evie Burrows-Taylor (@Eviebt) April 16, 2019

"I came down to watch it last night and I couldn't believe my eyes."

The hundreds of Parisians and tourists gathered on the banks of the river Seine were stunned by the damage and the atmosphere was noticeably subdued. "I am so sad. We will rebuild it but it will never be the same again - the wood will come from a different forest, the carpenter will be different," Evelyne told The Local. "It is a symbol of the history of my city and it was like a nightmare watching those images last night, watching the spire fall," she added. Two women were praying in front of the cathedral in the drizzling rain among the crowds of locals, tourists and journalists from all over the world. Two women praying in front of Notre-Dame on Tuesday morning. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/moiLNkcNM5 — Evie Burrows-Taylor (@Eviebt) April 16, 2019 "I'm devastated, even if I haven't been a Catholic for a long time," 88-year-old Claire told AFP at the scene on Tuesday morning. "I was baptised here." Philippe Marsset, the vicar general of Notre-Dame, was among the first to enter the storied Gothic cathedral whose sculpted arches have been blackened by smoke and pews destroyed on Tuesday morning.