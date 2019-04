Two French billionaires have pledged €300 billion between them, but for people of more modest means there are still plenty of ways to get involved.

French President Emmanual Macron has announced the creation of an international fund to rebuild the iconic Parisien landmark. Full details of the fund are set to be released on Tuesday.

A visibly emotional French premier told reporters: "We will rebuild" when he visited the site late on Monday.

French heritage group La Fondation de patrimonie has also set up a fund inviting people to donate to the rebuilding fund. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.

Notre-Dame cathedral also has its own webpage where people can donate, although it seemed to be struggling under the weight of visitors on Tuesday morning.

The roof ablaze. Photo: AFP

In the meantime the French Heritage Society has set up its own fund. The Paris-based charity is dedicated to promoting French heritage, both in France and the US.

Chairwoman Elizabeth Stribling, said: "I fight back tears as I write this. Notre Dame is more than a religious symbol, it speaks of human achievements and great art.

"Although it's located in France, it is part of great world art that informs our culture and heritage. We must all spring to action."

Full details of the fund can be found here, donations are tax deductible and eligible for tax deductions under French law.

Washington DC's main catholic church the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception has also launched a fund in solidarity with Notre-Dame.

Their page invites prayers in solidarity or donations to the rebuilding of the iconic cathedral; which was engulfed in flames on Monday evening.