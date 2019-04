The fire broke out at the landmark cathedral in central Paris on Monday afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

The flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the gothic cathedral, visited by millions of people a year, where renovations are currently underway.

A cathedral spokesperson said the roof of Notre-Dame 'is going up in flames'. The roof later collapsed along with the cathedral's iconic spire.

Deputy Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told BFM TV, that there was "colossal damage".

Gregoire said the spire "collapsed inwards" and that workers werescrambling "to save all the artworks that can be saved."

President Emmanuel Macron was on his way to the scene.

Meanwhile neighbours living in the vicinity had to be evacuated.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES Firefighters tackle massive blaze at Notre-Dame

It’s getting worse. But the fire brigade has turned up. Hard to see how the tackle this. The plume of smoke is already 100s of feet long. pic.twitter.com/5LBf2odKka — Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019

The fire at Notre Dame looks horrific pic.twitter.com/buYTwh2vDn — Alan White (@aljwhite) 15 April 2019

Fire trucks could be seen speeding through Paris towards the scene on the Ile de la Cite -- an island in the Seine at the heart of Paris.

Notre Dame is on fire. Paris is covered in smoke! pic.twitter.com/s4xR5I3eC0 — Waldo (@WaldoNo5) April 15, 2019

The Paris police department in a tweet called on residents to avoid the area and to "make way for rescue vehicles".

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo in a tweet described it as a "terrible fire".

"The Paris fire service is trying to control the flames," she wrote on Twitter, asking residents to respect the security cordon thrown up around the site.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said the fire, which comes as French Catholics prepare to celebrate Easter, broke out at around 17:50 local time.

President Emmanuel Macron was meant to address the nation on Monday night to announce measures aimed at calming the recent "yellow vest" protests, but Macron announced the TV appearance would be cancelled due to the fire.

The president later said he would visit the scene of the fire.

The Paris police department in a tweet called on residents to avoid the area and to "make way for rescue vehicles".

US President Donald Trump in a tweet said: "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

Hundreds of people gathered on the bridges of Paris downriver to witness the scene, some filming the images with their smartphones, an AFP reporter said.

A burning smell filled the air.