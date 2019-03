"The withdrawal deal is not negotiable," Macron told journalists on a trip to Kenya, adding that any request to delay Brexit would have to be justified.

"We cannot renegotiate an accord that we negotiated over several months and which we have said is not renegotiable."

Back in February the French president said the "time has come" for British leaders to decide on how the country will leave the EU, adding that an extension of Article 50 could only be accepted if there is a "clear objective".

"As Michel Barnier has said, we don't need more time, what we need most of all is a decision," Macron said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris, referring to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator.

"If the British need more time, we will examine a request for an extension -- if it is justified by new choices on the part of the British," he said.

But he reiterated that "the withdrawal agreement cannot be renegotiated."

Macron's comments came after the House of Commons rejected a no-deal in on Wednesday March 13th following a vote rejecting the deal negotiated by the British PM and the EU on March 12th.

Theresa May warned that a no-deal exit remains the default legal option if an extension or revocation of Article 50 is not agreed by the EU.

