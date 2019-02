"If the British need more time, we will examine a request for an extension -- if it is justified by new choices on the part of the British," he said.

But he reiterated that "the withdrawal agreement cannot be renegotiated."

Macron's comments come as British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote Wednesday that could allow a possible request for a Brexit delay.

It was a major reversal for May, who had long insisted there would be no delay to Brexit even if that meant crashing out without a withdrawal deal -- on citizens' rights, a divorce bill, and the status of the land border with Ireland.