Brexit: What you need to think about if you're planning the move to France

1. Will I be legally resident?

Clearly this is most important factor to consider and it's one that Britons who have moved to France in the past, or at least while the UK was part of the EU, have not had to worry about.

But basically whether you will be legally resident in France depends on a few important factors.

Firstly if the UK leaves the EU on the basis of the Theresa May's deal then Brexit Day on March 29th will be followed by a transition period until December 2020.

That gives Britons more time to make the move and more time to establish themselves as legally resident in the country - in other words to prove they have "sufficient resources" not to be a burden on the state - which all Britons including those who are here now will have to do.

And the same goes for Britons who come to France before the March 29th deadline.

"We're seeing really large numbers of people moving heaven and earth to get a legal foot in France before Brexit day. With time so tight it's even more important to be clear on what legal residence means," says Kalba Meadows, the head of the Citizens Rights team at Remain in France Together.

"People thinking of trying to arrive before March 30th still need to make sure that they can prove that they're legally resident on that date - it's not enough just to have a foot on the soil, even if you already own your own home, but you need to meet all the conditions for legal residence as an EU citizen.

"So for example if you're retired or not economically active, you need to have 'sufficient resources' to support yourself so that you're not a burden on the state (and there are guideline figures for this) and if you're setting up a business you need to show that it is 'genuine and effective' and not marginal or ancillary."

And if there's no deal and you come after March 29th?

Then new arrivals would have to fulfill all the conditions for 'normal' third country nationals (TCN)," says Meadows.

"That means arriving with a long stay visa, which they have to apply for from the Consulate in London, then applying within 2 months of arrival in France for an appropriate TCN carte de séjour.

So basically much will depend on your personal situation - your income, job, savings as well as whether Theresa May can succeed in getting the backing of parliament for a deal.

2. Do you speak French?

Naturally your level of French is one of the major considerations when planning your move to France.

Some feel comfortable arriving with little to no French while others feel that they need to be near fluent before starting their lives here.

But Ailsa Spindler at Leggett Immobilier estate agents told The Local at the recent The France Show in London that with all the uncertainty that comes with Brexit it is more important than ever to speak fluent French if you want to move here.

"Unless you're planning to work exclusively with the expat community, it's important that you speak fluent French if you are planning to move over now," she said.

"Brexit will probably make it more difficult to move back and forth so people need to know where the money is coming from and of course, it's much, much easier to find work in France if you speak French."

3. Can you move right now?

Several experts we spoke to told us -- somewhat surprisingly -- that the ideal time to move to France, or buy a property here, is right now.

Spindler at Leggett Immobilier said people would be wise to "do it now" -- as long they speak French, of course.

"Get in there while it's chaotic," she said. "At the moment nothing has been decided so it's good to get in under the wire."

Others suggested it would be wise to buy a property in France now so that you have a base before decisions are made over what a post-Brexit world holds for Britons in France.