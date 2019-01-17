What exactly is France's plan for a no-deal Brexit?

<p>The no-deal Brexit plan that France is set to trigger later on Thursday includes measures that aim to ensure that there is no interruption of rights and that the rights of our fellow citizens and our businesses are effectively protected, the prime minister said. </p><p>The French parliament is expected to complete the adoption of a bill Thursday, allowing the government to pass five decrees covering preparations for a no-deal Brexit, which could create chaotic scenes on both sides of the Channel.</p><p>Here's what the plan entails so far. </p><p><strong>Britons in France</strong></p><div><div><div>The French prime minister on Thursday made it clear that France intends to protect the rights of British citizens living here as long as that attitude is reciprocated by the UK.</div><div>"We want to be ready to protect the interests of our citizens," Philippe said. "Our objective is... to respect our obligations, to make sure that the lives of our citizens and, in a way, British citizens living in France are impacted as little as possible." </div><div>In terms of the residency rights of British citizens in France, they will be allowed remain without a permit for a year after Brexit, provided the French living in Britain can do the same. After that they will need to apply for residency.

It's important to remember that Britons in France have been encouraged to apply for their Carte de Séjour residency permit as soon as possible even if there is a deal.

The draft bill revealed in late 2018 stated clearly that "in the case of an exit without agreement, the British wishing to enter France to stay for more than three months would be subject to this requirement."

If Britain leaves without a deal then British nationals and their families who didn't have the residency permits would have an 'irregular' status, the draft bill stated.

If there is a deal Brits in France who have successfully applied for a Carte de Sejour will likely be able to swap it for whatever kind of residency permit that is brought in post-Brexit.

Transport links

British truckers will be allowed to continue making deliveries in France, and the Channel Tunnel will continue to operate.

Emergency customs infrastructure

Philippe announced that 50 million euros would be invested in ports and airports in France which he said "are obviously the places most affected by the changes needed" in the event of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

"In some ports that will mean the construction of car parks, in others it will be the establishment of infrastructure for carrying out checks," Philippe said.

in total, around 600 people will be recruited to work in border control in the coming weeks, including customs officers and veterinary controllers.

Safeguards on financial activities

Any financial activities that could be jeopardised by Britain losing its "passport" access to EU financial markets will be safeguarded.

Cross-Channel deliveries of defence equipment

So far there isn't much detail on the last of the five decrees however the French government has confirmed that deliveries of defence equipment between the two countries will be covered in the bill.