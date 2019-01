In a 28-page advice booklet, the government said firms using British suppliers or sub-contractors should already be looking for alternatives. And companies in specialist sectors operating under EU rules, such as pharmaceutical firms, were told they should consider moving their British operations back onto the European continent.

France's European Minister Nathalie Loiseau urged businesses "not to panic but to prepare" ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit on Friday.

"Keep calm and carry on," she said, using the British wartime adage, adding that with the current Brexit D-Day set to take place on March 29th, businesses needed to act now.

France, like other EU countries, is bracing for a potentially calamitous British exit on March 29 after the parliament in London resoundingly rejected a deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Junior Finance Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said France was "hoping for the best but planning for the worst".

"There is now a significant risk that Britain will leave the EU without a deal and there is no time to lose for French businesses that work with the UK or employ British citizens," Pannier-Runacher said.

"That means that from March 30th Britain counts as a third country and all our deals with them agreed under the European Union will no longer be included.

"Businesses have to prepare and take the necessary measures, something in which professional organisations will have to play a key role," she said.

But she also added that there "was no reason it should be difficult".