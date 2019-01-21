Michelin Guide gives stars back to France's reluctant top chef

<div>Sebastien Bras cited the "huge pressure" that came with Michelin recognition when he asked in September 2017 <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170920/burned-out-french-chef-gives-back-michelin-stars-for-the-first-time-in-france" target="_blank">for his three-star restaurant Le Suquet in the rural Aveyron region to be left out of the 2018 guide</a>. </div><div>Michelin agreed, with the company\'s then brand manager Claire Dorland Clauzel telling AFP: "It is difficult for us to have a restaurant in the guide which does not wish to be in it."</div><div>Bras returned to his restaurant and spent the year rustling up inventive French cuisine without worrying whether or not it was meeting Michelin\'s exacting standards.</div><div><strong> </strong></div><div>But on Monday the 47-year-old said he was "surprised" to see the restaurant back in the 2019 guide, with two stars. </div><div><img alt="Burned-out French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/88caa1a7cafe6eada4f9d2220e74475ea6b13bd19f55a990fbdd7fe2b00adabe.jpg" title="Burned-out French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars" /></div><div>"This contradictory decision has left us with doubts, even if in any case we no longer worry about either the stars or the strategies of the guide," he said in a statement sent to AFP.</div><div>"I made my position clear last year and I still feel the same -- still, and more than ever, enjoying the confidence of our clients."</div><div>Bras took over the kitchen at Le Suquet from his father Michel a decade ago.</div><div>The elder Bras had held three Michelin stars since 1999, and his son said that knowing a single below-par dish could cost him his reputation had created </div><div>unbearable pressure as a chef.</div><div>"You\'re inspected two or three times a year, you never know when. Every meal that goes out could be inspected," he told AFP in 2017.</div><div>"That means that every day one of the 500 meals that leaves the kitchen could be judged.</div><div>"Maybe I will be less famous, but I accept that," he said of dropping out of the Michelin guide.</div><div>Michelin was set to unveil its full guide for the best restaurants in France later Monday.</div><div> It has promised to celebrate more female chefs in 2019 in a bid to address the heavy gender imbalance in the top ranks of French cooking, as well as unearthing new young talent.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190121/historic-restaurant-among-shock-losers-in-2019-michelin" target="_blank"><strong>Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide</strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/5c3f053d694ee98099654dd792cf32dfe15c42248c97f39d178ab3273a28b5cc.jpg" title="Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide" /></p>