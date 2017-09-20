Advertisement

Burned-out French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 September 2017
16:43 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Burned-out French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars
Sebastian Bras (R). AFP.
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 September 2017
16:43 CEST+02:00
A Michelin starred-chef in southern France has become the first to ask to the prestigious guide to take back the distinction. He says the "huge pressure" to dish up flawless fare each day has taken its toll.
Sebastien Bras's Le Suquet restaurant in the village of Laguiole joined the elite club of French three-star restaurants, which currently number 27, in 1999.
   
On Wednesday the 46-year-old said he wanted to be dropped from the 2018 edition of the Michelin Guide to "start a new chapter".
   
While winning the coveted distinction had been "a source of a lot of satisfaction", maintaining its exacting standards had also put him under "huge pressure", he told AFP.
   
"You're inspected two or three times a year, you never know when. Every meal that goes out could be inspected. That means that, every day, one of the 500 meals that leaves the kitchen could be judged."
   
"Maybe I will be less famous but I accept that," he said, adding that he would continue to dazzle diners' palates "without wondering whether my creations will appeal to Michelin's inspectors".
   
Michelin said it was the first time a French chef had asked to be dropped from its gastronomic bible in this way, without a major change of positioning or business model.
   
"We note and we respect it," Claire Dorland Clauzel, a member of the French tyre maker's executive committee, said of his decision.
 
But she said the request would not lead to Le Suquet's "automatic" removal from the list, and would have be given due consideration.
   
Bras, who took over the business from his father a decade ago, said that like "all chefs" he sometimes found himself thinking of Bernard Loiseau -- the Frenchman who committed suicide in 2003, an act widely seen as linked to rumours that he would lose his third Michelin star.
   
But "I'm not in the frame of mind," he hastened to add.
   
Stars no more
 
Bras is not the first chef to walk away from the ultra-competitive world of Michelin-star cooking.
   
A handful of French restaurateurs have relinquished their prized three-star status.
   
In 2005, late Paris restaurateur Alain Senderens -- one of the pioneers of Nouvelle Cuisine-- caused shock by giving back his stars, claiming that diners were turned off by excessive luxury.
   
He later reopened the restaurant under another name, with a simpler menu at a fraction of his old prices.
   
In 2008, Olivier Roellinger closed his luxury eatery in the Breton fishing village of Cancale, saying he wanted a quieter life.
   
Asked about the stress endured by star chefs, Dorland Clauzel likened them to top athletes.
 
"Excellence requires discipline and work," she said.
 
"We tell our chefs, 'You're not working for the Michelin Guide, you're working for your customers'."

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,575 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French university cancels lectures after migrants set up home on campus
  2. Find out which French mobile network you should really join
  3. Boy killed by his grandfather on opening day of France's hunting season
  4. French lorry drivers take action against government’s labour reforms
  5. Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to and from France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement