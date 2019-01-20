Video images show devastating blaze at Courchevel

Two people died and 22 more were injured Sunday in the fire at the French Alps resort, officials said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.

Incendie à Courchevel: "Le feu est parti d'un coup", raconte un commerçant pic.twitter.com/kr66BTfsId — BFMTV (@BFMTV) January 20, 2019

READ ALSO: Two dead, 22 hurt in French ski resort fire