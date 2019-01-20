Video images show devastating blaze at Courchevel

<p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190120/two-dead-14-hurt-in-french-ski-resort-fire">Two people died and 22 more were injured</a> Sunday in the fire at the French Alps resort, officials said.</p><p>The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Incendie à Courchevel: "Le feu est parti d'un coup", raconte un commerçant <a href="https://t.co/kr66BTfsId">pic.twitter.com/kr66BTfsId</a></p>— BFMTV (@BFMTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/BFMTV/status/1086905488896413696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Nouvelle vidéo de l’incendie à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Courchevel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Courchevel</a> sur Snapchat. <a href="https://t.co/UtZdxUGFlR">pic.twitter.com/UtZdxUGFlR</a></p>— Arnaud Tousch (@nanotousch) <a href="https://twitter.com/nanotousch/status/1086896552138936322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190120/two-dead-14-hurt-in-french-ski-resort-fire">Two dead, 22 hurt in French ski resort fire</a></strong></p>