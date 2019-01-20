Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Video images show devastating blaze at Courchevel

20 January 2019
09:58 CET+01:00
courchevel

Photo: BFMTV screenshot
20 January 2019
09:58 CET+01:00
Images have been posted on social media showing the devastation as a fire raged at the Courchevel ski resort.

Two people died and 22 more were injured Sunday in the fire at the French Alps resort, officials said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building. 

courchevel
