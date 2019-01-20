Two dead, 22 hurt in huge fire at French Alps ski resort

<p>The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.</p><p>Firemen found the two unidentified bodies in a burnt-out area of the building in the upmarket Courchevel 1850 ski station.</p><p>Three of the four badly injured were flown to hospital by helicopter, the local officials said.</p><p>The cause of the fire was not immediately known but around 70 firemen had brought it under control by day-break.</p><p>Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted condolences to the families and friends of the dead and paid tribute to the firemen who tackled the blaze.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190120/video-images-show-devastating-blaze-at-courcheval">Video images show devastating blaze at Courchevel</a></strong></p>