'A ticking time bomb': Worries over Paris gas network after deadly explosion

<p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><i style="font-size: 11px;">*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.</i></p><p>Paris city councillor Alexandre Vesperini has called into question the safety of the French capital's <strong>gas network</strong>, describing it as "rundown" and "poorly managed" <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190112/central-paris-explosion-bakery-several-injured">in the wake of an explosion in the city's ninth arrondissement that killed four and injured 50. </a></p><p>"I don't blame gas fitters but I have to point out that the network, set up at the start of the 20th century, is a veritable <strong>ticking time bomb</strong>," Vesperini, a member of Paris's gas network commission, told Le Parisien.</p><p>"Saturday's explosion reminded me of another one that<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160401/huge-explosion-rocks-paris-apartment-building"> <strong>took place</strong> in the 6th arrondissement in 2016 which left several people <strong>injured (see pic below)</strong>.</a></p><p>"Paris City Council finds itself in a very difficult situation as these types of accidents could happen in a great number of places across the capital.</p><p>In recent years The Local has reported on two dramatic gas explosions in the capital, both pictured below. In 2016 An explosion has <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160401/huge-explosion-rocks-paris-apartment-building">destroyed part of an apartment building in central Paris leaving five injured </a>(first pic below).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547468440_000_ARP4381296.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>And in 2017 a gas leak blew apart a<a href="http://ps://www.thelocal.fr/20170120/gas-explosion-blows-away-paris-apartment"> flat in the Boulogne-Billancourt suburb to the west of the city (see below).</a></p><p><img alt="Gas explosion blows apart Paris apartment" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/446f3c05f9f82c4e543ba83658c8ec98ef543db1f05793c5e66bbdcc9ae94c9c.jpg" title="Gas explosion blows apart Paris apartment" /></p><p>"Paris's gas network is in a catastrophic state. Whenever I talk to firemen they tell me that gas is their number one problem. It's become an <strong>obsessive fear</strong> for deputies in all arrondissements."</p><p>Although a gas leak is believed to be the reason behind Saturday's blast at a bakery on Rue de Trévise, Paris deputy mayor Célia Blauel has talked down Vespirini's claims, arguing that there's little reason to question the safety of capital's gas grid.</p><p>"More than €50 million are invested annually to <strong>revamp</strong> 40 kilometres of Paris's gas grid," she told Le Parisian.</p><p>"The network is safe, 90 percent of our resources have been focused on this safety overhaul in the past five years.</p><p>"(But) there's no such thing as zero risk."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547464150_1547213953_learn.french.jpg" style="width: 160px; height: 94px;" /></p><p><strong>une fuite de gaz: </strong>gas leak</p><p><strong>avoir lieu:</strong> to take place</p><p><strong>le bilan de morts:</strong> death toll</p><p><strong>le réseau de gaz: </strong>gas network/grid</p><p><strong>vétuste:</strong> rundown/obsolete/in a state of disrepair</p><p><strong>boulet meurtrier:</strong> deadly bullet (but in this case it better translates as "ticking time bomb" which n French is bombe à retardement)</p><p><strong>installations sensibles:</strong> problematic/vulnerable installations</p><p><strong>rénover:</strong> to revamp, renovate</p><p><strong>climatisation:</strong> air conditioning</p><p><strong>blessé:</strong> injured</p><p><strong>une hantise:</strong> an obsessive fear/obsession</p>