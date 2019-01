The powerful explosion at a bakery on Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of central Paris left four dead including two firefighters according to the latest reports. Although with several others critically injured the death toll may rise.

A fire broke out after the blast, said to have been caused by a pocket of gas, at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the city's 9th district, a residential and shopping area.

These pictures and tweets show the devastation caused by the blast.