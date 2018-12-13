Christmas shopping in France: The consumers rights you should know about

<div font-size:="" helvetica="">France has it's fair share of beautiful boutiques and tantalizing shops and with Christmas just around the corner, December is one of the busiest shopping times of the year.</div><div font-size:="" helvetica=""> </div><div font-size:="" helvetica="">But as you browse around for gifts or may soon be returning some unwanted items from Santa, it's good to know your consumers' rights and what the law provides for in France when something goes wrong. </div><div font-size:="" helvetica=""> </div><div font-size:="" helvetica="">Knowing your basic consumer rights is important as it will help you know what you're entitled to - even if a shopkeeper tells you otherwise - and cope with any problems that arise when you buy something.</div><div font-size:="" helvetica=""> </div><div font-size:="" helvetica="">Here are the key points to be aware of when you're shopping in France.</div><div font-size:="" helvetica=""> </div><div font-size:="" helvetica="">Consumer rights in the country are determined by a number of laws sellers are bound by but also by rules set by the sellers, which are more flexible as they're not legally binding.</div><div font-size:="" helvetica=""> </div><div font-size:="" helvetica=""><strong>Your rights on refunds, returns and exchanges</strong></div><div class="ydp37f9e903yahoo-style-wrap" font-size:="" helvetica="" style="font-family: "> </div><div font-size:="" helvetica="">The first thing to have in mind when you buy something is that shops in France are under no obligation to give you a refund if you want to return an item - providing that item isn't faulty.</div><div id="ydpeada248cyahoo_quoted_4934032759"><div color:="" font-size:="" helvetica=""><div id="ydpeada248cyiv9369395366"><div><div>You do however have the right to exchange it for something else and some shops will give you a credit note or refund, but it is up to the seller to decide and under what terms.</div><div>There is no set returns period if you purchase your item directly from a shop (although it's usually one month).</div><div>However, if you have bought something online, over the phone or by post, you have the right to cancel your order within 14 working days of receiving the item and you don't have to give a reason for doing so and won't get a penalty. You're entitled to a refund within 14 days, although you may have to pay the postage costs of shipping goods back to the seller.</div><div>Many shops however do let their customers exchange or return items (repris ou échangé). Always check what the shop's policy is before you buy (either by asking directly or by looking at the price tag).</div><div>You may come across the terms <i>ni repris, ni échangé, ni remboursé</i> (no returns, no exchanges and no refunds) on an item's price tag but don't let it put you off. This is definitely illegal and you should let the seller know if this affects you.</div><div><div>Whatever the shop's policy, consumers must be made aware of it before buying something.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170107/paris-department-stores-finally-open-on-sundays"><strong>Paris department stores finally open on Sundays</strong></a></div><div><img alt="Paris department stores finally open on Sundays" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/591a572a5eab72ea6c8a6349400cf30d4b2082168738130deadb5404538b97ca.jpg" title="Paris department stores finally open on Sundays" /></div><div><strong>Dealing with faulty items</strong></div><div>When it comes to faulty items however, consumers are well protected by a set of clearly defined rules. </div></div><div>If you buy a good that has a defect, the law stipulates that the seller is liable for two years after it was bought and that the item must be repaired or replaced within that time. </div><div>The consumer has the right to either choose to keep the purchased good, get a partial refund or to get a total refund if the item is returned. The consumer does not have to justify any of those decisions.</div><div>If you have bought an item which had a defect that wasn't visible when you bought it (known as <i>vice caché</i> in French) and that renders it unusable, the seller must give you a total refund or a partial one if you choose to keep it. This has to be within a two-year period from when you discovered the defect and there is a five year time limit on this right.</div><div>If a product is faulty and has caused injury or damaged something, then the seller must exchange or refund it within the next 30 days. The consumer doesn't have to prove the problem existed when the item was bought.</div><div>Another situation is if a product you have bought in the shop or online does not correspond to what the seller's description of it was (for example if the colour is different, or it doesn't look the same as the item you ordered, or it can't be used for what it was intended for).</div><div><img src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/26433351bbc8779318c7433a8b84a59324a29b3893fe34c1ea240df7c240366d.jpg" /></div><div>Under what is called the garantie légale de conformité, you have two years from the time you took possession of that product to get a replacement or have the item repaired. For a second-hand item, this time period is 6 months. </div><div><div>Your consumer rights also apply during the sales, which in France happen twice a year with the next ones coming up next month - usually from around January 10th to February 20th. </div><div>During <i>Les Soldes</i>, reduced and non-reduced items must be made clearly visible to the consumer, and the pricing details should appear clearly on the label. The previous non-sale price must be crossed out, the new price and the total discount amount added.</div></div><div>Below are other points that are useful to know: </div><div><ul><li>As a general rule, shops must ensure they display the prices of their goods properly, both in shops and online. Most prices include a value-added tax of 20 percent.</li></ul><ul><li>If you want to pay for goods in cash, shops are limited to 3000 euros. </li></ul><ul><li>And as a general rule, always keep packaging and receipts. This will make it easier to assert your rights if something goes wrong. </li></ul><ul><li>However if it does, there are a number of consumers rights groups in France that will help you if you have any problems. The main ones are <a href="http://www.clcv.org/">CLCV (Association nationale de défense des consommateurs et usagers)</a>, <a href="https://www.quechoisir.org">UFC Que Choisir</a> and <a href="https://www.europe-consommateurs.eu/en/home/.">The European Consumer Centre France</a> which also provides lots of interesting information. </li></ul></div></div><div class="ydpeada248cyiv9369395366ydp692de8ffsignature"> </div></div></div></div>