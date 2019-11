Sales in France are highly regulated with the government allowing just two sales periods a year - one in summer and one after Christmas.

And this year the winter sales will last four weeks instead of six.

The government says the sales will take place from Wednesday, January 8th until Tuesday, February 4th.

There are, however, exceptions. In the départements of Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle and Vosges the sales will run from January 2 until Wednesday 29. There are also different dates for France's overseas departments.

READ ALSO The eight best winter experiences in France

The idea behind the French system is to protect smaller retailers who cannot compete with big chains and multinationals that are able to buy in bulk and sell some items as a loss-leader.

One of the perhaps biggest threats are international, online shopping platforms, which over the past years have led to a decline in the number of bargain-hunters taking to the streets during sales periods.

Concentrating the winter sales to a period of only four weeks, a law dating back to May, is part of the governments' strategy to revitalise traditional sales shopping. The hope is that a shorter period will boost sales.

Online shoppers can also bag a bargain, but internet retailers must also abide by the dates and the strict rules that accompany sales.

Among these are that goods must have been on display for at least a month at normal prices before being discounted, all items must be clearly labelled with the pre-sale price and the sale price, and shops are forbidden from hiking the prices of items before the sales, in order to make discounts seem more attractive.

Normal exchange and refund rules also apply to goods bought in the sales.