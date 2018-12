Despite their efforts to appease the 'yellow vest' protesters after the violence seen across parts of France on Saturday, it seems France's leaders haven't done enough to stop a possible repeat performance this weekend.

French PM Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday three significant measures, including the freezing of the controversial fuel tax hikes , aimed at calming the anger and sparing Paris and other cities from more violence.

Many of the members of the protest group who have spoken out since the French PM unveiled the measures on Tuesday afternoon have said that they failed to meet their expectations and were not enough to stop further protests.

The measures include a six-month suspension of the fuel tax hike, a freeze on regulated electricity and gas prices and stricter vehicle emission controls set to kick in in January 2019 will also be suspended, one of the demands of the "yellow vest" movement which erupted last month.

Centre-right politician Damien Abad described the measures as "too little, too late".

And prominent figures associated with the 'yellow vest' movement made it clear that the measures did not go far enough.

"This is not what we wanted," spokesperson for the 'yellow vests' Benjamin Cauchy told BFM TV.

"We want the cancellation of the fuel tax hike. Let's not get caught up in politics, let's be clear," he said. "A moratorium is either a disguised political snub or a mockery of the French people and it means the tax coming back in six months."

Even the reactions from the more moderate gilets jaunes have been ones of disappointment.

"It needed strong and visible measures. These are measures to play for time," Yves Garrec, a yellow vest from Toulouse told the French press. "I doubt that the movement will stop there."

And members of the protest group aren't only disappointed over the words spoken by the French Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Spokespeople have said that they regret the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron has "not deigned to speak to his people" since his speech on ecological transition last week in which he unsuccessfully tried to extend an olive branch to the protesters.

"Emmanuel Macron still has not deigned to speak to his people, one feels an unspeakable contempt for the president," said Laetitia Dewalle, spokesperson for the movement in the Val d'Oise department in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.