Philippe confirmed in a live TV address that the controversial hike on fuel taxes would be suspended for at least six months.

The PM also announced a freeze on regulated electricity and gas prices which were due to rise in January.

Stricter vehicle emission controls set to kick in in January 2019 will also be suspended, one of the demands of the "yellow vest" movement which erupted

last month, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed.

In addition, the government will scrap the new system of compulsory car road-worthy tests, known as a contrôle technique, which were introduced in May.

The new contrôle technique was much stricter than the old one, and almost certainly more expensive, with the tests expected to cost between €10 and €20 more on average than the current price which ranges from €65 to €90.

Philippe also called for calm ahead of another planned protest in Paris on Saturday.

"No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," Philippe said in a televised address, adding that the anger on the streets "originates from a

profound injustice: of not being able to live with dignity from one's work".

He added that any future protests should be declared in advance and "take place calmly".

"All French people have the right to protest, but all French people also have the right to security," said Philippe.

"If there is a new day of protest on Saturday it must take place peacefully."

The French Prime Minister also announced that a three-month national consultation on taxes would begin in January.