Property owners

If you own an apartment in a block of fewer than 50 individually-owned properties, you have until December 31st to register it.

According to the Alur law, brought in in 2014, your apartment must be registered on the national register of condominiums.

This is part of an attempt to prevent problems that can arise in individually-owned apartments and can be done online at registre-coproprietes.gouv with the National Agency for Housing.

While this registration is mostly being carried out by property management companies, you may want to make sure that it has been done because there is a €20 fine for everyday you aren't registered after the deadline.