France to reimburse condoms in fight against AIDS and STIs

<p>The measure, which covers French-made Eden condoms obtained on prescription from a doctor or midwife, was announced ahead of World AIDS Day on Saturday.</p><p>Produced by Majorelle laboratories and sold only in pharmacies, Eden condoms cost a fraction of leading brands such as Durex or Manix at 2.60 euros ($2.95) for a box of 12.</p><p>They are the first to be approved for reimbursement by France's national health authority, one of the few in Europe to do so.</p><p>In a statement the company hailed the announcement as "sending a strong signal that it [a condom] is not a sex toy but a real and indispensable prevention tool" in the fight against sexually transmitted infections.</p><p>In July, a health department study showed cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea -- two common STIs -- tripling in France between 2012 and 2016, with 15-24 year-olds particularly affected.</p><p>The study indicated the rise was due to people having sex with "an increasing number of partners coupled with the non-systematic use of condoms".</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1543388740_000_Par2039760.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 402px;" /></p><p>Asked why its brand was selected, a spokeswoman for Majorelle, which was founded in 2012 with the stated aim of reducing inequality in access to health products, said: "We were the first to ask".</p><p><strong>Chlamydia cases rise</strong></p><p>Agnes Buzyn, the health minister who is a trained doctor, sounded the alarm over the risk of HIV transmission among condom-averse young people.</p><p>Around 6,000 new cases of HIV infection were diagnosed in 2016 -- down five percent since 2013 -- taking the number of people living with the virus in France to over 172,000.</p><p>Buzyn warned that young people increasingly "use a condom the first time they have sex but not in subsequent instances."</p><p>Majorelle cited a study showing that 75 percent of young people would use condoms more if the cost was covered by the state.</p><p>It said that the state would cover 60 percent of the cost of the condoms and hopes that top-up health insurance providers would cover the remainder.</p><p>The news was hailed by NGOs involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS.</p><p>"Anything that facilitates access to prevention is good news," said Florence Thune, head of the Sidaction association.</p><p>"There should be no financial obstacle, whatever the method," she said.</p><p>"It's another string to our bow," said Caroline Izambert, a campaigner at Aides HIV prevention group.</p>