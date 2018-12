Speaking at the Paris police's command centre, Philippe said 36,000 people were protesting across France, including 5,500 in the capital.

Some 1,500 "agitators", many throwing rocks and construction barricades at police, were active alongside "peaceful" protesters massed at the Arc de Triomphe and other areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said earlier on Saturday.

"200 peaceful demonstrators on the Champs Elysees. 1,500 agitators outside the security perimeter who came to fight," Castaner said on Twitter, adding that 39 arrests had been made.

READ ALSO: