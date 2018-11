LATEST:

Road blocks are back in place in many French regions

Interior Minister blasts the radicalisation of the movement

Police ordered to clear the road blocks

Images show protesters burning motorway toll near Bordeaux

Some 528 people have been injured since Saturday

92 police and gendarmes have been injured including 17 seriously

France's 'yellow vest' protests entered the fourth day on Tuesday with the government becoming increasingly concerned and frustrated that the movement has become radicalised.

After images were published online showing yellow vest wearing protesters burning a motorway toll at Virsac, the Interior Minister Christophe Castaner denounced a "total drift" of the movement suggesting that while it was mainly good natured on Saturday it has now become radicalised.

En Gironde, des gilets jaunes mettent le feu à des automates au poste de péage de Virsac pic.twitter.com/LNNB9AMlda — BFMTV (@BFMTV) November 20, 2018

"We can see today that there has been a "total drift" (dérive totale") of a movement that was mainly held in good spirits on Saturday," he told France 2 radio.

"We can see there is a radicalisaton with incoherent demands that are all over the place," Castaner said.

The interior minister announced that 92 police and gendarmes had been injured.

Speaking on Monday evening Castaner appealed to protesters to end the road blocks.

"I make a solemn but firm appeal to protesters to carry on demonstrating if they wish but not to block or attack the people's freedom. The operations to clear the blockades will continue," he said.

Some 28,000 protesters took part in go-slow and road blocks on Monday but there has been no indication of how many people are expected to take part on Tuesday.

(Protesters against police at Virsac on the A10 near Bordeaux. AFP)

But a number of protesters were back building new barricades on Tuesday determined to keep up the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron, who they blame for a rise in the price of petrol and a loss of their spending power.

One person was accidentally killed and 528 people have been injured, 17 seriously, during the "Yellow Vest" protests. Protesters against police at Virsac on the A10 near Bordeaux. AFP) As the protests rumbled on, it emerged four men were taken into custody and charged as part of an anti-terrorist investigation in the southeastern city of Saint-Etienne on Saturday -- the first day of the blockades -- accused of planning to take advantage of the police mobilisation for the demonstrations to mount a terror attack, according to Le Parisien newspaper.