Road blocks were put up across France for a third day on Monday, leaving many people driving in France navigating tolls and motorway entrance points lined with protesters.

Already in Saturday's protests, more than 400 people were hurt, 14 seriously, in a day and night of "yellow vest" protests over rising fuel price hikes around France that claimed one life, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday.

Here are some tips for how to navigate France's roads during the "yellow vests" protests without injuring protesters.

Autoroute INFO which advises drivers on France's motorways advised drivers to remain calm and not to turn around and drive in the opposite direction of traffic in order to avoid a blockade (see tweet below).

French motorway operator Vinci Autoroutes also advised drivers to check the latest news regarding protests on the roads you are planning to use and, if it looks like there is a lot of disruption, recommended avoiding the roads altogether.

Meanwhile motorway operator Sanef has advised drivers "caution when approaching pedestrians and sudden stops in traffic".

You can follow the latest updates on several Twitter accounts dedicated to motorists in France, including Sanef, Vinci Autoroutes and Autoroute INFO.

On top of that, you can use the map below which shows the locations of the latest blockades on Monday, according to the site blocage17novembre.com which is run by the protest group itself. (Use the zoom function to see if there are any roadblocks in your area.)

On Monday protesters, whose anger over rising fuel prices has been directed at President Emmanuel Macron, blocked several fuel depots around the country

including one in Vern-sur-Seiche near Rennes, Pallice near La Rochelle, Fos-sur-Mer near Marseille and Lespinasse near Toulouse.

There were also spontaneous road blocks and go-slows set up a roundabouts and motorway exit points across the country.

However so far French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has vowed to stick to the government's plan to raise fuel taxes in January.