LATEST INFO

'Yellow vest' protests enter their third day

Fuel depots and refineries are blocked

Exit and entry points to motorways also blocked

Young protesters in serious condition after being hit by lorry

French PM vows not to cave in to protests

Road blocks were put up across France for a third day on Monday despite the "yellow vest" movement being on a much smaller scale than was seen on Saturday.

Nevertheless the fact the protesters are willing to continue their action into a third day will concern the French government, whose Prime Minister Edouard Philippe vowed on Sunday to stick to their plan to raise fuel taxes in January.

On Monday protesters, whose anger over rising fuel prices has been directed at President Emmanuel Macron, blocked several fuel depots around the country including one in Vern-sur-Seiche near Rennes, Pallice near La Rochelle, Fos-sur-Mer near Marseille and Lespinasse near Toulouse.

There were also spontaneous road blocks and go-slows set up a roundabouts and motorway exit points across the country.

Late on Sunday night a young protester was left in a serious condition after being hit by a lorry at a road block in Saint-Dizier in the Haute-Marne department.

The latest reports at around 8am on Monday suggested the A7 was blocked in both directions near Avignon, blockades were also in place on the A51 near Sisteron. Access to Nimes in the south east was "complicated" and there were at least three road blocks set up around Bordeaux.

In Bordeaux the Pont d'Aquitaine was closed to traffic and a road block was in place on Pont François-Mitterand.

There were also operations in place near Nantes, Rennes, Calais, Caen and Mans. The situation may change rapidly with the government insisting police will be sent in to move the protesters on and open up the roads to traffic.

This map below shows the locations of the latest blockades on Monday according to the site blocage17november.com.

More than 400 people were hurt on Saturday, 14 seriously, in a day and night of "yellow vest" protests over rising fuel price hikes around France that claimed one life, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday.