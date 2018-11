France is the fourth most popular country in the world for international students, with thousands of Americans, Brits and Australians coming here to study every year.

Nevertheless, the number of foreign students in France, which sits at the 343,000 mark, dropped by 8.1 percent between 2010 and 2015.

And even though these figures have improved in recent years, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is preparing to announce a series of measures in a bid to make French universities more attractive attractive to international students.

France has made efforts in recent years to attract more students, notably allowing more courses to be taught in English at universities.

But the French government believes that the possible negative impact of Brexit on the UK and the anti-immigration agenda of American president Donald Trump means the conditions are favourable for France to steal a march on its rivals.

READ ALSO:

Visas

France will simplify its visa procedure to enable international students to get the relevant permit to study in France.

Tuition fees

The French government plans to reform tuition fees in French universities for students outside of the European Union who account for about 100,000 of the foreign students currently in France.

Scholarships