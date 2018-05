France is continuing to attract foreign students, with 310,000 choosing to study here over 2015, a 7 percent jump compared to 2012.

This is enough to make France the fourth most popular study-abroad country, after the US, the UK, and Australia.

Here's a closer look at the international students in France.

Where do they come from? In 2015, the most represented country among the foreign students in France was Morocco (37,000), followed by China (28,000), and Algeria (23,000). Students from these three countries made up 27 percent of the total population of international students (see graph below). In Europe, the most popular origins were Italy (11,188), Germany (8,532), and Spain (6,817). Meanwhile, there were 5,725 who came from the US, which marked a 2.1 percent increase since 2014, and a 22 percent increase since 2010. There was also a 10 percent increase in students coming to France from Australasia, bringing to total to around 25,000. There were a further 4,022 from the UK, a 1.3 percent increase on 2014 and an 18.1 percent increase since 2010. Campus France’s director general, Béatrice Khaiat said she expects the number of students coming to France from the UK and the US to increase in the coming years. "The current situation can be even more favourable to our country: the announcements made in the United States and the United Kingdom to foreign students could encourage students, parents, and even governments in fellowship programs to reorient their choice to France as a study destination,” Khaiat predicted

While more students are flocking to France every year, France is actually losing its share of the market, as the graph below shows.

The number of students choosing to study abroad (seen in red below) is soaring at a far higher rate than the number of students coming to France (in blue).

The numbers below, which are in thousands, highlight how many more students are choosing to study internationally, with Canada and China enjoying particularly large booms in their international student populations, according to Campus France

Where in France do they study?

The most popular places to study for foreign students were Paris at 59,179, followed by Versailles at 26,588, and Lyon at 24,150 (see map below). Other notable cities included Creteil at 21,500, Lille at 15,500, and Toulouse at 15,000. It was Nice that saw the biggest three-year jump (since 2012), with 25.4 percent more international students choosing the southern city (for a total of 9,202).

Grenoble, Grenoble, which was named France's best student city late last year , attracted a respectable 11,029 students, up over 12 percent between 2012 and 2015. Other cities with over 10,000 international students included Rennes, Nantes, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, and Montpellier.

