The towns in France where people have the most (and least) money to spend

This puts the country 13th on the European spending power ranking for 2018, with the average European having €14,292 left to spend each year after having paid their taxes.

The report also showed that the regions in France where residents have the highest levels of disposable income are the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, close to the Swiss border in the centre and south east of the country.

All top ten spots in France were taken by towns in these two regions.

At the top of the list for spending power in France (see table below) was Boulogne-Billancourt, a town in the southwestern suburbs of Paris, with inhabitants of this district having a per capita purchasing power of €30,310 -- more than twice the European average.

Table: GfK

Coming in second, with an average disposable income of €29,823 was Gex in the Ain department of eastern France which lies 5 km from the Swiss border and 16 km from Geneva.

Taking third spot was Paris where according to the report residents have an average disposable income of €29,433.

Following in fourth position was Saint-Julien-en-Genevois in the Haute-Savoie department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (€28,254), the fifth spot was taken by Saint-Germain-en-Laye in the Yvelines department in the western suburb of Paris (€27,705), sixth was Nanterre (€26,892) in the Hauts-de-Seine department in the western suburbs of Paris and coming in seventh was another town in Yvelines, Rambouillet (€26,524).

To make up the rest of the top ten were Versailles (€26,218), which is also located in Yvelines, Thonon-les-Bains (€26,184) in the Haute-Savoie department and Anthon (€25,395) in the southern suburbs of Paris.

However naturally there were towns in France at the other end of the spectrum.

In the map below, the places in France with the most spending power are coloured in dark red while the ones coloured in the deeper shade of green are the places with the least purchasing power.

Map: GfK