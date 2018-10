The latest LPI-Se Loger property barometer shows that the French capital is no longer the most expensive place to buy property in France.

Leapfrogging the capital to become the most expensive place to buy in France is Neuilly-sur-Seine to the west of Paris.

And the reason for this jump in demand, according to experts, is partly due to wealthy French families returning to France from the UK as a result of Brexit.

Once home to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, the well-heeled town of Neuilly is attractive to the returning families for its proximity to Paris' financial district la Defense, its bigger apartments (sometimes even houses) and the greater amount of green space on offer there.

It also has the added bonus of being on line 1 of the Paris Metro.

So how much does it cost?

You might want to sit down for this... because if you're very own apartment in Neuilly apartment, you can expect to fork out an average of €10,344 per metre square and the prices are particularly high if you are looking to invest in one of the town's older and more prestigious Haussman buildings.

Photo: AFP

This average price per square metre represents a 4.9 percent increase in prices over the past year, with the average price of a property in Neuilly standing at €744,000.

The Neuilly 'golden triangle' - made up of the Saint James, Roulle and Jatte areas - is particularly coveted, meaning prices are even higher. It also happens to be the place in France where the income per capita is the highest in the country.

And while the Brexit effect has so far only been attributed to 6-7 percent of property sales over the €2 million mark, the phenomenon is expected to increase over the next few months as French families move back from Britain in preparation for the beginning of the school year in September 2019.

Meanwhile, in Paris, which still made it to second place in the ranking, an apartment costs an average of €9,827 per metre square.

Apartment buildings in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Photo: AFP

On top of this, competition for apartments within the boundaries of the French capital is fierce which experts say is driving people to look outside of the the city's 20 arrondissements.

"There is a very strong demand and a very limited supply," spokesperson for Se Loger Michel Léchenault told the French press.

He says that a Haussmann apartment with three bedrooms (a rarity) on Ile Saint Louis in central Paris which was on sale for €2 million euros was not put on the market because already sold by word of mouth.

However Neuilly isn't the only town which has seen prices sky rocket over the past year.

Of the top five most expensive places to buy in France, according to the LPI-Se Loger barometre, four out of the top five were in Hauts-de-Seine - the other being Paris.

An apartment building in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Photo: AFP

Joining Neuilly were Levallois-­Perret (see below) in the north western suburbs of Paris, where the average price per square metre was €8,544 euros, representing a rise of 12.3 percent, Boulogne-Billancourt (in the western suburbs) where the average price was €7.890 euros (a rise of 3.4 percent) and Issy-les-­Moulineaux (average of €7.308, representing a rise of 10.8 percent).

"The French coming back from London are choosing the Hauts-de-Seine and Yvelines. As they're used to the very expensive London housing market valued at around €15,000 per metre squared, the property prices in and around Paris, even though they're high, seem affordable to them," said property analysts Buthaud et Chatry.

Levallois-­Perret looking towards La Defense. Photo: couscouschocolat/Wikicommons

"Many of them can pay €100,000 over the asking price for a property."

Another survey carried out by real estate company Credit Foncier Immobilier also showed the same trend, saying that French people returning to France as a result of Brexit would see increasing competition for expensive property.

"We have noted a rebound in the number of French buyers for luxury property in Paris (normally the exclusive preserve of foreigners). We attribute this to a repatriation of wealthy French people, although whether this is Brexit or a Macron effect is uncertain."

It also showed that an increased demand for luxury properties from Brits in France would drive prices up, something which was backed up by a recent survey of notaries.