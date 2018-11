Increasingly it looks like November 17th might be a day to avoid hitting the road in France altogether.

A new motorists protest movement in France -- that has been dubbed the 'yellow vests' (gilets jaunes) -- are hoping to force the government to lower the prices of fuel which have been rising steadily over the past few months.

And in order to achieve this, the gilets jaunes, named after the high-visibility vests that French motorists have to carry in their cars - are calling for the blocking of roads and highways in France and Belgium on Saturday November 17th.

A map (see below) for those who want to take part in the movement, produced by website blocage17novembre , shows exactly where in France angry motorists are planning action, with the protest locations appropriately marked by the yellow vest icons.

To see your area in more detail, you can zoom in on the map.

It also comes in handy for anyone planning to take to the road that day so that they know where to avoid... and if the map is anything to go by that includes a lot of places.

Although it's worth noting that the situation could still change an there may be less or even more road blocks than those included on the map.

But so far the threats have failed to move the French government too much, with French President Emmanuel Macron standing firm on Monday.

"I fully back the plan to bring the level of taxation on diesel up to a level with petrol. I prefer to tax fuel to than to tax workers," said the president. However he has also suggested that there could be state aid available for those who have to travel more than 30 km per day by car.

"The Hauts-de-France region has offered transport assistance for those who have more than 30 km per day of travel, and I asked the government to see how we can support this," Macron said.