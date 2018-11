The supermarkets E.Leclerc and Carrefour announced on Monday that they would sell petrol and diesel at the cost price - in other words they won't add their own margins to the fuel price.

"In a context of drastic increase in fuel prices and to be faithful to its fight to protect the spending power of the French, E.Leclerc has decided to extend its supply of fuel at cost price "until November 30th 2018" read a statement from the group.

"It's the consumers who drive growth and today this discontent is legitimate," Michel-Édouard Leclerc told France Info radio.

"It's important commercially to satisfy our customers, but it's also important to send a signal to the public authorities."

Fuel stations at E.Leclerc supermarkets were selling petrol for €1.45 per litre on Monday, slightly below the prices at other garages which have been touching €1.60 per litre.

Rival supermarket giant Carrefour has also launched a similar initiative until November 17th that has been dubbed "fuel days".

The name "yellow vests" comes from the high-visibility jackets that motorists have to carry in their cars. In recent days drivers have taken to displaying them on their dashboards to show their anger at the rising cost of fuel.