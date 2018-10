All six victims died in the Aude department of south-western France.

One of the victims of the extreme weather was a woman who was swept away by the waters in the town of Villardonnel while two others were found dead in the town of Villegailhenc, the prefect of the department Alain Thirion told BFM TV.

Another individual was injured as a house collapsed in Cuxac.

The Aude, which has been particularly affected by the period of heavy rain in the south, was placed on red alert - the very highest warning - for rain and flooding by France's national weather agency Meteo France on Monday morning.

Red alert indicates that people in the area should practice "absolute vigilance" due to the risk of "dangerous weather of an exceptional intensity".

Firefighters in the area were called to more than 250 incidents overnight from Sunday to Monday.

The Aude river reached flood levels not seen in over 100 years, the French agency responsible for monitoring water levels, Vigicrues, said.

In the space of five hours, "between 160 and 180 mm of water fell on Carcassonne", the equivalent of five months of rainfall, said they Aude prefect Alain Thirion.

"We have about fifteen communes in a delicate situation," he said, adding that six are in a "worrying situation".

The mayor of Carcassonne Gérard Larrat said he was increasingly concerned by the rising river waters.

"At 4am the height of the river was 3 metres and now (just after 10am) the height is at 5 metres," he said.

He said the own was calm and members of the public were following instructions to stay at home.

"The schools are closed and no buses are running," the mayor said.

The municipalities of Villemoustaussou, Villegailhenc, Conques, Villardonnel, Floure and Trèbes are the most affected, according to the prefect, with the water levels in Trèbes rising a whopping eight metres in five hours.

"All schools, colleges and high schools in the department of Aude are closed," tweeted the prefecture of Aude, which advises its residents to avoid using their cars.

Train services in the area have also been affected, according to reports in the French press.

Six other departments in south-eastern France have been placed on orange alert -- the second highest warning -- for heavy rains and floods.

These are Aveyron, Herault, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Haute-Garonne and Pyrenees-Orientales.

People in these departments are advised to be very vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.

Heavy rain also brought tragedy to the south eastern Var department on Thursday.