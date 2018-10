The local authority chief of the Var department on the south east coast said that several vehicles had been taken by the sea between Saint-Maxime and Roquebrune, where there was 210mm of rainfall over night.

The cars were washed out to sea at around 11pm after the river Garonnette burst its banks.

One of the vehicles had a driver inside and had the lights on but searches at sea have unable to locate either the car or the driver. It is still unclear whether the other vehicles were occupied.

The search had to be called off due to poor visibility and the dirtiness of the sea, but began again on Thursday morning. Around 100 firefighters have been drafted in for the search.

Le niveau de la Garonnette reste ce jeudi matin très élevé. pic.twitter.com/WDCpGrTli0 — Var-matin (@Var_Matin) October 11, 2018

A Saint-Maxime, les dégâts sont conséquents pic.twitter.com/z9tuSmpI2y — Var-matin (@Var_Matin) October 11, 2018

Var prefect Jean-Luc Videlaine feared that the storm had claimed victims but that it was too early to tell how many.

He recommended members of the public avoid driving and stay out of underground garages.

"By trying to save your car you can put yourself in serious danger," he said.

Storms and torrential rain hit the Var from Wednesday afternoon with the Gulf of St Tropez suffering the worst of the extreme weather.

Dans le Golfe de Saint-Tropez, les habitants se réveillent et découvrent l’ampleur des dégâts des intempéries qui frappent le département depuis mercredi après-midi.#SainteMaxime #Var #METEO83 #intemperies #Inondations pic.twitter.com/SOprQs9KOp — VAR AZUR (@VarAzur_) October 11, 2018

On fait le point sur les intempéries dans le Var ce mercredi https://t.co/DL3V3FM9eT pic.twitter.com/ikLz7qmQ9i — Var-matin (@Var_Matin) October 10, 2018

The Var was one of several departments that had been on alert for violent storms on Wednesday. By Thursday the Orange level warning - the second highest - had been switched to a flood warning with river levels rising dangerously high.

In Frejus the local authority was preparing to evacuate two campsites out of precaution as the level of the Argens river continued to rise.

🗨 "Les dégâts sont sérieux, 5 voitures ont été emportées par la crue, nous ne savons pas où elles sont, il y a au moins 1 victime", déclare le préfet du #Var, en direct dans #LaMatinaleLCI de @PascaledeLaTour.



📺 Les dernières images des #intempéries dans le département. pic.twitter.com/oYA1J2cQJI — La Matinale LCI (@LaMatinaleLCI) October 11, 2018

The departments of Alpes-Maritimes and the island of Corsica remained on alert for storms on Thursday.