Monday Oct 8th

Reshuffle: The big news event of the week will no doubt be President Emmanuel Macron's much anticipated reshuffle of his cabinet. Macron is under pressure after the resignation of Interior Minister Gerard Collomb and opinion polls that show his popularity is lower than ever.

It's not clear when there shuffle will be announced but rumours suggest it will be as early as Monday or Tuesday. Reports suggest there could be a fair amount of ins and outs too.

Elsewhere on Monday the French courts are set to rule on former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's appeal against an order for him to stand trial for attempting to influence a judge.

In March, Sarkozy had been ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling involving a judge from whom he sought information about an investigation.

Swiss bank UBS is set to face French judges over charges of tax fraud, with the bank risking a fine that could amount to a whopping €5 billion.

Photo: AFP

Tuesday Oct 9th

Tuesday will see a return of anti-government protests across France.

Workers representing a variety of professions, as well as pensioners set to take to the streets to demonstrate against the government's social policies.

Protests are set to take place across France, with grievances against the government such as cutting the spending power of the most vulnerable, including retirees and the rise in French social security contributions.

France's hard left union the CGT is calling for the government to introduce policies that "share the wealth" by raising wages nd pensions.

rap stars Booba and Kaaris will face sentencing brawling Two of France's biggestwill face sentencing brawling at Paris Orly airport which was caught on camera by holidaymakers.

Wednesday Oct 10th