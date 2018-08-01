Shocking brawl between French rappers hits flights at Paris airport

<p>The fight took place at at around 3pm in the shopping area of Hall 1 between rappers Booba and rival Kaaris and their members of their two entourages.</p><p>Videos posted on Twitter by witnesses showed around a dozen men launching repeated kicks and punches at each other while shocked holidaymakers flee to get out of their way.</p><p>The two rappers, Booba, dressed in a black T-shirt and Kaaris, dressed in grey, who have long been enemies, can be seen exchanging several punches. The fight spilled into a duty free perfume shop where several man can be soon punching another man was cornered.</p><p>One of the men appears to be wielding a bottle of perfume as he repeatedly throws punches.</p><p>The brawl was only broken up when police and airport security arrived.</p><p>Airport authorities later announced that the men were being held by police and that Hall 1 was temporarily closed.</p><div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Bagarre entre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kaaris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kaaris</a> et <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Booba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Booba</a> à l'aéroport d'Orly ! <a href="https://t.co/HXcwEs11RD">pic.twitter.com/HXcwEs11RD</a></p>— Rio Lopez (@ReggaetonHero) <a href="https://twitter.com/ReggaetonHero/status/1024650919604961280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2018</a></blockquote></div></div></div><p>Passengers were warned to expect to delays to their flights.</p><p>Both rappers were heading to Barcelona where they were due to play live at two night different nightclubs just a stone's throw away from each other.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Booba en mode niquage de mere😳😳😭 <a href="https://t.co/t0wQIvGiDP">pic.twitter.com/t0wQIvGiDP</a></p>— THALA🔟 (@thalaparis) <a href="https://twitter.com/thalaparis/status/1024645214164738050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>But those concerts are unlikely to go ahead given that the two rappers were arrested and taken into custody.</p><p>In all police made 13 arrests. Officers were studying CCTV to determine the role of each the arrested men.</p>