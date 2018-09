It's never very long before another baby name wrangle occurs in France.

This time it's the name "Amber" or "Ambre" in French.

A lesbian couple from the Breton department of Morbihan don't understand why they have been banned from naming their baby boy "Ambre" who was born in January.

"It's very unfair," they told the French press.

The name "Ambre" first appeared in France in the 1950s, according to reports in the French press, and is considered to be the feminine version of the word Ambroise which means "immortal". However it is rarely used in France even for girls.

The registrar reported the couple to the French courts and they didn't hesitate to step in, saying the name risked "confusing the child in a way that could be harmful" due to the fact that it is considered a girl's name.

And unsurprisingly, the couple aren't happy about it.