French couple reported to name police for calling their baby girl 'Liam'

Photo: AFP

Yet another row has broken out between a French couple and the country's "name police" after the parents took the unusual step of naming their baby girl "Liam".

It's another month and that means another baby name wrangle in France.

The couple from the Morbihan department in the north west region of Brittany tried to give the boys name, common in English-speaking countries, to their third child, a baby girl who was born in November.

And true to form, in February the French courts stepped in, with the public prosecutor saying the name "would be likely to create a risk of gender confusion" and would be "therefore contrary to the interest of the child and could harm him in his social relations".

The prosecutor has asked the judge to ban the parents from using the first name and force them to give "the child another name chosen by the parents and, failing that, by the judge."

Indeed the prosecutor quoted the examples of the the maverick lead singer of Britpop group Oasis, Liam Gallagher as well as American-British actor Liam Neeson who starred in Schindler's List to support their argument, according to French press reports.

It seems the mother had already been advised to give the child "a more feminine middle name" by the registrar the day after the baby was born but she was alone at the time and did not want to make the decision without her partner.

Part of the problem could be that the French aren't used to having names that can be given to both boys and girls, with many first names having male and female equivalents, including Francois and Francoise, Jean and Jeanne, and Frederic and Frederique. However even in English-speaking countries, the name Liam is uncommon as a first name for girls.

The parents, who wish to remain anonymous, have requested the services of a lawyer and postponed the date of the baptism.

The date of the trial hearing has not yet been set.