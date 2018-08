If you know Paris you’ll be well aware that rats are as much a part of the city as the Eiffel Tower or Le Moulin Rouge.

Rodents are believed to easily outnumber Parisians and their numbers keep increasing, to the point where last December the French government welcomed cats into some of their prestigious ministries to ‘fix’ the infestation.

Now it seems that rats’ rodent cousins are at the gates of Emmanuel Macron’s presidential home, at least according to one French MP who’s calling for the ban on cats to be lifted from the Elysee Palace and the National Assembly.

Photo: Philippe Lopez/Flickr

"We need a cat at the Palais [de l'Elysée]", thirty-one-year-old Aurore Bergé of Macron’s La République En Marche! party told Paris Match.

"A few of us are pushing for this to happen because there are far too many mice there and at the National Assembly.”

Photo: AFP

Bergé, who caused a stir in 2017 after wearing a revealing dress during a television appearance, isn’t just interested in getting cats into France’s two most important government buildings to fight the mice incursion.

The party spokesperson seems to be actively campaigning for pet cats to roam the presidential corridors for their therapeutic qualities, presumably as a way of helping politicians de-stress and relax.

A cat owner herself, Bergé advocates for animals to be used in hospitals for therapy and meditation.