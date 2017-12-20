Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French government brings in cats to fight the rats

20 December 2017
17:42 CET+01:00
French government brings in cats to fight the rats
A rat pictured close to the Rue de Rivoli. Photo: Philippe Lopez/Flickr
The French government has welcomed cats into its prestigious ministries in Paris in a bid to quell a rat infestation.
Parisians are no strangers to their close neighbours, the rats. 
 
But now it seems these pesky rodents are getting above their station and are invading government ministries in the French capital. 
 
The Interior Ministry in Place Beauvau in Paris next to the president's Elysee Palace is among those affected, with the hallways and the apartment of Jacqueline Gourault, the minister’s secretary, also playing host to the clever critters. 
 
In response Gourault has installed rat traps all over her room, according to French media reports.
 
But she isn't alone.
 
The secretary to the prime minister, Christophe Castaner, who is also suffering from the rat infestation, has resorted to bringing in cats to fight them off. 
 
These feline allies have been named Noé and Nomi after "Nominoe" the first king of Brittany, in honour of the Breton foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
 
Rats are believed to easily outnumber Parisians in the French capital and their numbers are increasing.
 
The city's rodents were given an image overhaul in 2007 in the hit animated film "Ratatouille" which depicted them cooking in a famous restaurant.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
