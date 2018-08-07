Man planned to sail from France to Syria with daughter, 10, to join Al-Qaida

<div>A man arrested in the Hérault department in southern France on May 18 was about to set off to Syria in his boat to join jihadists there, <a href="https://www.bfmtv.com/police-justice/un-homme-interpelle-dans-l-herault-comptait-partir-en-voilier-pour-le-jihad-en-syrie-1501621.html">BFMTV has reported</a>.</div><div>The suspect had finished the preparations for his weeks-long sailing trip.</div><div>He had meticulously mapped out several possible routes to get there, and stocked up his boat with enough food and water to last for several weeks. </div><div>He reportedly planned to take his 10-year-old daughter with him and a 21-year old man.</div><div>His accomplice was arrested in central France a few days later on May 26. </div><div>Their plan was foiled thanks to the daughter's mother, who told the police. Both men were taken into custody. </div><div>The main suspect had hoped to join fighters led by the French terrorist Omar Omsen, linked to Al-Qaida, BFMTV said.</div><div>Omsen is a based near the Turkish-Syrian border and is responsible for recruiting dozens of jihadists from all over France, terrorism expert Jean-Charles Brisard told BFMTV.</div><div>The terrorist is a French-Senegalese former delinquent from Nice. He went to Syria in 2013. </div><div>He released a new propaganda video only a few days ago.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180806/iraq-sentences-frenchman-to-life-for-is-membership">Iraq sentences Frenchman to life imprisonment for IS membership </a></div>