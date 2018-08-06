Iraq sentences Frenchman to life imprisonment for IS membership

<p>Frenchman Lahcen Gueboudj, 58, and a German woman whose name was given only as Nadia were sentenced separately at the Baghdad central criminal court, according to an AFP journalist.</p><p>The French defendant refuted statements made during his interrogations.</p><p>“I signed confessions in Arabic without knowing what was written,” said Gueboudj, with short grey hair and stubble, wearing a brown prison uniform.</p><p>“I would never have left France, if my eldest son Nabil, 25-years-old, hadn’t gone to Syria,” he said in French.</p><p>“I wanted to convince him to return with us to France,” added Gueboudj.</p><p>The French citizen had travelled with his wife and children to Turkey before entering Syria, and later being arrested in Iraq.</p><p>Nadia’s mother, a German woman of Moroccan origin, was sentenced to death in January for IS membership but the sentence was later commuted to life, which in Iraq is equivalent to 20 years.</p><p>The mother and daughter were arrested in July 2017 in Mosul, the jihadists’ former de-facto capital in Iraq where the government declared victory over IS in December last year.</p><p>Wearing a black abaya in court, Nadia said she travelled from Syria to Iraq “to run away from the people of IS”.</p><p>Speaking in German with a few Arabic words, she said she travelled to Syria from Turkey with her mother, her daughter Yamana and her mentally disabled sister who was killed in a bombardment.</p><p>Nadia’s lawyer stressed that she was a minor at the time and that her marriage to an IS jihadist in Syria was “not a decision taken by an adult in full conscience”.</p>