Spectacular scenes of thunder and lightning were witnessed in the French capital on Tuesday night while the accompanying lashing rain caused disruption on the Paris Metro and even on the city's streets.

On line 11 of the Paris Metro, trains were not stopping at Jourdain station for part of the evening because of the impressive floods and the Paris transport operator RATP also decided to temporarily close the Kremlin-Bicêtre station on line 7. In the streets of the capital, water levels rose very quickly, with nearly 30 centimeters falling during the course of the evening in the 19th arrondissement. According to national weather agency Météo France, more than two millimeters per minute fell in some parts of the capital at around 9:15 pm.

And in the southwestern Paris suburb of Chatenay-Malabry (Hauts-de-Seine), 450 people were evacuated from the Théâtre de la Piscine.

On Wednesday morning Line 1 between Nation and Vincennes remained suspended.

Unsurprisingly many people took to Twitter, posting videos and photos of the spectacular weather. Here's a selection of the best images.

Some joked, with one Twitter user posting: "The beginning of the summer in Paris is lovely" (see below).