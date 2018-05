Paris had been placed on storm alert on Monday evening along with much of the north and west of the country but the famous Iron Lady still won't have known what hit her.

The spectacular sight was captured on video and in pictures and shared widely on Twitter.

The Eiffel Tower was also struck by lightning on May 22nd as the tweet below shows.

But it wasn't just Paris that witnessed an impressive lightning show on Monday. This was the scene in Sedan, north eastern France.

According to Méteo France May 2018 has been the month with the most lightning strikes that have made contact with the earth since the year 2000. And there's more to come.

Monday evening's thunder and lightning show was accompanied by huge downpours in the capital and the extreme weather is not over yet. Forecasters at Météo France predict the weather will stay stormy until Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon and evening are likely to see more storms across central and northern France (see map below).