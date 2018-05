The fatal accident took place in the village of Monteton, near Miramont de Guyenne in the department of Lot-et-Garonne, just south of Dordogne.

According to reports in the local French media the British national, who was alone in the vehicle died from their injuries after the vehicle collided with a car being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Saint-Jean-d’Estissac in Dordogne.

Paramedics sent to the scene tried in vain to resuscitate the victim.

An image of the crash posted by the local newspaper Sud Ouest showed a badly damaged car overturned on the road with another vehicle, which had less damage, nearby in a small roadside ditch.

The name and sex of the British victim have not been confirmed.

The accident occurred at the intersection of the departmental roads 211 and 243.

While the local gendarmerie declined to comment on the causes of the accident local media suggest one of the vehicles did not stop at a STOP sign, which is illegal in France.

There are also suggestions that speed was to blame.

Reports say it was the sixth fatal accident in the Lot-et-Garonne since January 1st.

The French government is under pressure to reduce the number of deaths of the roads in the country.

From July the speed limits on departmental roads will be cut from 90km/h to 80km/h in the hope that it will help reduce the number of fatalities.

