Where in France are the countryside roads the most dangerous?

On July 1st the speed limit on secondary roads across France will be cut from 90km/h to 80km/h in the hope of reducing the number of deaths on these roads.

A new report which aims to add weight to the move, which has angered motorist groups, has revealed where in France these two-lane secondary roads (those without a central reservation) have the highest mortality rates.

The report , released on Tuesday by France's observatory of road safety ONISR, looked at road deaths between 2012 and 2016 on the country's two-lane roads outside of urban areas, in other words in the countryside.

Out of 9,579 deaths on the roads 762 were on routes nationales, so the main roads after motorways, 8,221 were on route departementales, so secondary roads, and 596 were on smaller countryside roads.

To put road deaths on French countryside roads and highways in France in a more European context some 2,175 people were killed in 2015 on roads outside urban areas in France compared to 1,997 in Germany, 971 in Spain, 1,621 in Italy and 1,022 in the UK.

To add further context 298 people died on French autoroutes in 2015, compared to 414 on the German autobahns, 277 on Spanish autopistas, 305 on the autostradas in Italy and 111 on motorways in the UK.

And where are the most dangerous two-lane roads in France, according to mortality rates?

The study shows that the 30 departments in France with the highest proportion of road deaths are largely in rural areas.

The map and table below show the departments in France which have the highest number of deaths on two-lane roads in the countryside between 2012 and 2016.

Bouches du Rhone in the south, Gironde in the west, and the department of Herault in the south east top the chart.

In some case, such as Bouches du Rhone and Gironde, these are some of the most-populated departments in France outside the urban Paris area so it's fairly logical the number of road deaths would be higher.

The table below gives a slightly different picture.

It is a ranking of the departments where the percentage of people killed on the two-lane countryside roads is the highest compared to the number of people killed on all roads in the department.

In other words these are the departments where the two-lane roads and highways could be considered more dangerous, if we base it on road deaths.

This time Alpes-de-Hautes-Provence and Hautes-Alpes top the chart followed by Orne in Normandy. The departments at the top of the chart can be considered rural areas of France.

The stats above are represented in the map below.