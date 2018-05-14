Members' Forum: Should you move to France without a word of French?

<p dir="ltr" id="m_5175665857668503895gmail-docs-internal-guid-2646f924-2b86-63db-fae4-8a480c0c256f">Whether it’s retiring to the sunny Dordogne, studying in Paris or taking the plunge to teach English in picturesque Bordeaux or Lyon, many people dream of living in France.</p><p>But how easy is it if your level of French is basically non-existent? And aren't you just asking for problems?</p><p>For a start, talk to anyone who’s moved to France and they’re guaranteed to mention the word ‘bureaucracy’.</p><p>Finding a place to live, opening a bank account and dealing with the endless amount of paperwork you’ll encounter can be cumbersome for any foreigner, even those who are fluent French speakers.</p><p>For some things a good knowledge of French is simply essential. For example if you’re planning to apply for French citizenship you will need to take a French test if you’re under 60.</p><p>And whether you're trying to register a car, get a French driving license or a resident's permit (carte de sejour) then speaking French is pretty much a necessity.</p><p>“Even if you are just applying for a residence permit, it helps to be able to explain your position in French,” explained Christopher Chantrey, vice-chairman of the <a href="http://www.britishinfrance.com/">British Community Committee of France.</a></p><p>“Many prefectures have forgotten how to issue residence permits to EU citizens because they haven't been compulsory since 2004. So it helps if you can explain to prefecture employees in French what French law actually says they have to do,” he added.</p><p>But it's not just the bureaucracy. Going to the doctors and trying to explain your symptoms to a doctor who doesn't speak English will be tricky and potentially a risk to your health.</p><p>And if you are dealing with banks, post offices and police you will likely struggle without the language.</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Share your valuable knowledge with other members and leave a comment below.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160725/nine-places-where-speaking-french-is-essential"><strong>READ ALSO: The ten places in France where you really should speak French</strong></a></p><p><img alt="The ten places where you really need to speak French" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/71511186689d9ce9e1828067f39318323379715324e5c4ee021d26b409dbc102.jpg" style="height: 377px; width: 640px;" title="The ten places where you really need to speak French" /></p><p>But there are ways you can overcome the bureaucratic hurdles.</p><p>For a start if you’re lucky enough to know a native speaker who’s willing to help, this can be a godsend. Even better if your partner is one because they will feel duty bound to help you through the process.</p><p>“Having a French spouse obviously helps, but you still have to do a lot on your own,” said Charli James, who moved from the US to France with little knowledge of French. She shared her tips in the link below.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170921/yes-you-can-live-in-paris-without-speaking-french">How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French</a></strong></p><p>But what if you haven’t met any French people yet?</p><p>Certain areas of France like the Dordogne or the Charente will have such an established network of expat English speakers that you'll probably be able to find all the help you need to settle down without uttering a word of French.</p><p>Many expats have set up their own services whether it's house renovations <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180412/how-foreigners-in-france-fall-victim-to-being-conned-by-other-expats">(be careful and watch out for the cowboy builders)</a> or help with paying taxes so you might be able to get all the help you need from English speakers.</p><p>If you’re willing to pay, dedicated relocation agencies like <a href="http://savoirfaireparis.com/services-2/">Savoir Faire Paris</a> can help you with things like finding insurance or registering your children in a French school.</p><p><wbr><wbr> </wbr></wbr></p><p><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr></wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr> </wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr></wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr> </wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr></wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr> </wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><p><wbr><wbr></wbr></wbr></p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><div>A quick internet search will put you in contact with one in your area although if you live in an area with few English speakers you may struggle to find help.</div><div><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Share your valuable knowledge with other members and leave a comment below.</strong></div><div>It goes without saying that moving to a major city like Paris or Lyon will likely be easier for non-French speakers than setting up camp in rural France.</div><p>Nadia Jordan runs the <a href="http://foothillsoffrance.com/">Foothills of France</a> property hunting agency in southwest France.</p><p>“The area where we live in does not have a huge expat population compared to most of France and certainly no expat services,” she told The Local.</p><p>“One of the reasons I set up my property business was that there were very few good agents and hardly any spoke English. Most weren’t interested in dealing with potential buyers from abroad unless they actually walked into the agency.”</p><p>Even though you can get by with the help of friends and services (depending on your region and budget), most people we interviewed agreed that learning French before you move really does make your life easier.</p><p>“We were living in a small village in Occitanie,” <a href="https://chezlouloufrance.blogspot.fr/">says blogger Jennifer Greco</a>. “You can probably survive in Paris without speaking French, but not out in the country. Shortly after arriving, we joined an association called the AVF (Accueil des Villes Françaises) and started weekly conversation classes.”</p><p>Naomi Duncan, who recently moved to Paris for her husband’s job, agrees that where you live can make a big difference. “I’m learning that it is possible to live in Paris without knowing French but personally it makes me feel ignorant and uncomfortable,” she told The Local.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180411/why-your-local-town-hall-could-be-the-key-to-mastering-french"><strong>How your local Town Hall could be the key to mastering French</strong></a></p><p><img alt="How to make friends with your French neighbours in rural France" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/28a1be52121cd8e13c7a064704afd113f93709ecef853ed775662f9bf3cbd4eb.jpg" style="height: 423px; width: 640px;" title="How to make friends with your French neighbours in rural France" /></p><p>So even if you can generally get by without speaking French, especially in big cities like Paris, mastering the language of Moliere, Depardieu and Hallyday will really enrich your life in France.</p><p>Many who have moved to France suggest making French friends is the key to settling down. And without French language it really is almost impossible to really make friends unless you are lucky enough to live next door to English speakers. </p><p>But any language learner in France will rightly tell you that it's hard to really learn French unless you live here.</p><p>The French you pick up in <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180129/french-language-learn-things-you-dont-know-about-french-before-you-move-here">textbooks or in online courses at home can be very different from the French you learn once you are in France.</a></p><p>So it's understandable perhaps, that many arrive with no French language ability. The key however is make the effort to pick it up once you are here.</p><p>Jeff Steiner, who runs the <a href="http://www.americansinfrance.net/ ">Americans in France website</a> said: “I didn't speak much French when I got here. My suggestion for anyone in a situation like that is really try and make an effort to speak French. Don't always fall back on speaking English to get by. Also try to make French friends, not always easy I know.</p><p>"But just try and put yourself in a situation where you have to speak French. You can only learn by doing and practicing. Also make sure to give yourself the time it takes for you to learn. However long that is, try and don't get yourself down if you don't feel you're making progress. Learning a language as an adult is one of the hardest things someone can undertake. But once you make it, you'll have accomplished something to be proud of.”</p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><div><p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><strong>Share your valuable knowledge with other members and leave a comment below.</strong></p><p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><strong><i>If you would like to propose an idea for the Members' Forum or even write a piece for members to read, please email ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com.</i></strong></p></div><p><strong>by Charlotte Mason/The Local</strong></p><p> </p></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></p>
As stated in the article who wants to feel uncomfortable or frowned upon as ignorant ? At the very least a smile or grin about a dodgy accent or pronunciation could act as an ice breaker ?