When it comes to learning French you really have to be in the country to do it because they are many things they just don't teach you in school.

Here are some essential tips to get you au fait with French in France from The Local and our friends at the Earful Tower Paris podcast.

1. French is often "Un peu too much" You'll notice that French people, particularly younger people who dwell in the capital are always casually dropping English words into the middle of their sentences for seemingly no rhyme or reason (other than it's trendy at the moment) One minute they'll be chattering away in their mother tongue and the next they'll be saying something's "un peu too much" (a bit too much) or something shocking might be described "completement what the fuck". Or another common habit is to use the expression "so Britiiiish" in English when describing something from across the Channel. In other words you've learned French and then you get over here and find that half their sentences are peppered with English. 2. Sometimes they go all Spanish Admit it, were you ever left totally confused after listening to a conversation in French and hearing them use the word "si" instead of "oui"? As you probably know the Spanish word for "yes" is "si" but the French also use it to say "yes" as well? (It also means "if" in French just to add to the confusion. Basically it can be used to answer "yes" to a negative question ( " Vous n'allez pas au travail aujourd'hui?" "Si, si, j'y vais" ) or when you don't agree with a negative statement someone has made. "Tu ne comprends rien!"... "Si, si je comprends". 3. One word rules them all Perhaps the first word we are ever taught in French is Bonjour. But what they don't tell you is that Bonjour isn't just a greeting, it's actually the most important word in the French language and if you use it correctly and frequently it will make life so much more pleasant for you in France. It's likely to also help change that stereotype you had of impolite French people. “You can never overdo it with bonjour,” says Julie Barlow author of the The Bonjour Effect: The Secret Codes of French Conversation Revealed “When you think you've said it too much, you're probably saying it just enough."

4. But they often prefer kisses to goodbye

Perhaps the second word we are taught in French is "Au Revoir" which of course means goodbye, but you'll be surprised how little it is used in France.

Most people says "Salut" when they are saying goodbye but among friends you'll soon get used to saying "bisous" which basically means "kisses".

Oh and that word you learned in school: "Adieu" - You can pretty much forget about it.

5. You can say “Re-hello”

Well, rebonjour to be exact, as the Earful Tower points out. That’s when you see someone for the second time on the same day. You can even say rebonsoir if the same thing happens in the evening. Although it needs to be pointed out "rebonjour" is often said in a kind of jokey way with a smile on your face.

6. They don’t say “hon, hon, hon” when they laugh

For some reason (that we try to explain here ) people think the French tend to make the sound “hon, hon, hon” when they laugh. But have you ever heard a French person laugh like this in real life? No, nor have we. They laugh just as everyone else does… by laughing.

7. But they do say "bon.... bon... bon" all the time

As the guys at the Earful Tower point out, you'll need to stock up on your "bons" when you come to France.

"Everyone knows the French say bonjour and bonsoir, bon appetit, and even bonne journee. But I had no idea they say so many other bons, which you should really know. Every day of the week can have a bon (bon dimanche = Have a good Sunday). You can say bonne degustation, bonne continuation, bonnes vacances, bonne chance and of course bon courage!. The list goes on and on forever. It remains unknown at this point if, when buying candy, the seller says bon bonbon, but they probably do."

8. They have their own gestures like the "nose twist fist"

The French don't just communicate with words. The stereotype of the French being a nation of gesticulators is somewhat true. But it’s not just that they love a good gesture it’s that until you are in the country of shrugs and shoulders you don’t realise that the French have their very own Gallic gestures for communicating. And they need deciphering (see video below).

9. They have the best sounding swear word

The chances are that if you've spent any time in France you've heard the word 'putain' or "Puuuuuuutaaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiin!"

10. They have really, really strong regional accents

French text books and exam listening exercises do not prepare you for trying to understand a man from deepest darkest Provence or a woman from the land of the “Ch’tis” in northern France. Let’s not even talk about the Quebecois, whom you’ll likely need an interpreter for. You can live in Paris for years and speak fluent French, but be prepared to feel like a beginner when you venture into the far corners of France.

11. They have their own sounds

It really shouldn't be surprising given that they have their own oanguage but when you hear for the ifirst time the French versions of certansounds, you'll be taken aback.

For example they say "Beurk" for "yuck" and "Miam" for "Yum".

12. Cocorico!

Of course it also makes sense that the French have their own animal sounds. For example roosters don't say Cock-a-doodle-do, they say cocorico!

And French donkeys don't go "hee-haw" they go "hi-han".

13. They don’t say Sacre blue!

There seems to be rule among the British press that every story about France has to begin with the phrase “Sacre Bleu!” See below for example.

Except you soon realise that no one actually says it in France and the same goes for Zut alors! (although people do say Zut!).

14. You're either a "mec" or a "meuf"

Every French guy under 40 refers to every other French guy under 40 as “mec” (pronounced meck) while every woman is a "meuf".

It could be translated as “dude”. If you want to fit in in France, start your conversations with guys with a “salut mec” and voila, you fit in.

And meuf, which comes from the French backwards slang Verlan (it's femme backwards), is simply the female equivalent.

15. They speak a backwards language

Over to the Earful Tower podcast for this one:

"It’s called Verlan and it's essentially switching syllables in words around. Eg: Merci is Cimer. While this might sound like some kind of kids’ language, French people actually use it, provided they are under the age of 40. You may have used it without even knowing – the singer Stromae is Verlan for Maestro, the word Meuf comes from Femme (woman or girlfriend)… and the word Verlan itself… yep, it comes from L’envers (reverse)."

16. Mademoiselle isn't always acceptable

You might find it strange when you realise that such a common word is a contentious issue in France. But it truly is.

Mademoiselle is considered by some as sexist because it separates married women from single ones when the same distinction isn't applied to men.

This has led to the word being banned from French administrative forms with feminist groups saying they want it phased out altogether.

17. Do you really know how to say "Oui" properly?

You'd be forgiven for thinking "oui" isn't one of the words you'll struggle with when you're in France.

But once here, you'll be confronted with all kinds of variations from the clipped "oui" you're familiar with to a more casual sounding "ouaaaaaaaaii" (pronounced almost like waaaayyyy) which can vary in length. Naturally this can lead to some confusion for the foreigners in town.

And there's also the mysterious inhaled oui that many French women do that you should be prepared for. It might sound like "whhhoui" or "wheeee" (we have no idea how to spell it). Avoid trying to do it as you might swallow your chewing gum. But you can see how it's done in the video below.

19. "It's not Ooooh laa laa"

The most famous three words in French "Oh la la" that we have pinched for English and changed to Ooooh la la which is mostly used to describe something sexy aren't really used like that in French.

What you'll hear far more often is what sounds like "Or lorr lorr" as someone reacts to something they don't like or if they are shocked.

And the more shocked and horrified the more "lorr lorrs" you're likely to get.

It can also be used positively in which case it is more like "oh la la". For a more detailed explanation of the Oh la la conundrum click below.

20. They have their own text speak

Once you settle in and make some French friends and inevitably starting texting each other as people do these days then you'll need to learn a whole new subset of terms.

MDR (LOL), MR6 (Merci), B1Sur (Biensur) are just a few of the abbreviated terms you can learn. But there are many more.

21. They have a load of shortened slang terms you can use

Chances are you'll hear the locals shorten many of the words you learned.

Comme d'habitude, D'accord and restaurant are more than shortened to comme d'hab, D'ac and resto. If you want to blend in then best learn them.

22. Don't be afraid to speak up because they will love your accent

We all love the sound of French people speaking English, but what you don’t realise until you get here is that the feeling is mutual. Forget about the idea you had of being afraid to speak French in case a moody person runs out of patience because you’ll be surprised how often you can make the heart of a stony-hearted Parisian melt just with your “tres mignon” accent when speaking French. Although we are not sure if this works for natives from all English-speaking countries.

23. Ouistiti!

The French don't say "cheese" when they are taking a photograph or even "fromage" for that matter. Officially they are meant to utter the word "ouistiti" which is also the name of a South American monkey.

Although many in France will deny people say "ouistiti" anymore".