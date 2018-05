Many residents of the northern French region of Normandy woke up on Monday to find a considerable layer of snowfall on their rooftops and cars.

The mercury dropped to around zero in many parts of the historical region, with the departments of Eure and Seine-Maritime registering the lowest temperatures.

In the city of Rouen, the wind chill made it feel like a frosty -5C degrees in the early hours of the morning.

It may have only been a couple of centimetres of snow on average, but flabbergasted residents have taken to social media to share their best pictures and video of the surprise snowfall.

Colza et orge après 40 mm d’eau et une matinée de neige en Normandie (31 avril). Ça change des fortes chaleurs de fin avril ... À voir ce que ça donnera à la moisson pic.twitter.com/vCodgYI8hi — Victor Masselin (@victor_masselin) April 30, 2018

Many find it hard to believe that temperatures were as high as 30 degrees in Paris around 10 days ago.

La veille du 1er mai, il neige en Normandie https://t.co/ZrGz0hAExy pic.twitter.com/3rPXAhlAyT — Seine-maritime.info (@Seinemaritime76) April 30, 2018

Méteo France have announced that the snow is unlikely to continue during the week and that by the weekend Normandy could be bathing in a more balmy 20 degrees centigrade.

Les joies de la Normandie : 3°C et de la neige un 30 avril alors qu'il y a 10 jours il faisait 28°C — Anaïs (@Iwillbej) April 30, 2018

"3 degrees and snow on April 30 and ten days ago it was 28 degrees, the joys of living in Normandy," tweeted Anais.

Unfortunately for other residents of northwest France, the sudden weather change has meant heavy rainfall and flooding, with warnings expected to remain in place until 6am Tuesday morning.